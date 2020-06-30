Ormat Technologies completes Steamboat Hills geothermal power plant upgrade in Reno

Ormat's Steamboat Hills geothermal complex is located at 14505 S. Virginia St.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Ormat Technologies Inc. announced recently that the enhancement of the company’s Steamboat Hills geothermal power plant near South Reno achieved commercial operation on June 6.

Enhancement work included replaced equipment and resource modifications that increased generating capacity of the complex at 14505 S. Virginia St. by roughly 19 MW to a total of 84 MW, while reducing maintenance costs per kWh, according to a June 22 press release.

The Steamboat Hills power plant continues to sell its electricity under the current 25-year long term portfolio power purchase agreement with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA), with 100% of the 28.4 MW of capacity going to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

“For more than 30 years, Ormat’s Steamboat Hills power plant has been producing environmentally responsible, advanced geothermal energy in Reno for the region,” Isaac Angel, CEO of Ormat Technologies, said in a statement. “… This new state-of-the-art facility will provide additional electricity for 22,000 homes while offsetting four million tons of CO2, providing the highest level of efficiency and safety in the geothermal industry.

“The increased generation of our Steamboat Hills power plant helps LADWP to make the transition to 100% clean energy while maintaining a reliable and perpetual power supply for Los Angeles.”

Since the company’s work was deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ormat was reportedly able to continue construction and keep more than 336 people employed in Nevada.

Go here to read a complete economic assessment of the project from Reno-based Ormat Technologies.

“This additional capacity added to our existing electricity portfolio helps us to mitigate the decrease in our product backlog, which is affected by the continuation and the increasing severity of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Angel added. “Currently, we no longer expect to sign a significant product sale contract in the coming months in a different market. In light of this current situation, we are continuing our efforts to expand and expedite our growth in the electricity segment and energy storage segment.”