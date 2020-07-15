OSHA: 8 Northern Nevada businesses could be cited for mask noncompliance

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Eight Northern Nevada businesses could be cited by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to follow Gov. Sisolak’s June 24 mask order, officials announced Tuesday.

During follow-up visits conducted Monday to businesses in which initial non-compliance was observed, Nevada OSHA officials found that 88% of the 73 businesses visited are now in compliance with the mask mandate, put into effect to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a Tuesday press release from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations.

A total of 147 follow-up visits have been conducted over the past couple weeks. Officials opened a formal investigation at locations where ongoing noncompliance was observed. As a result, eight citations are being considered in Northern Nevada and one in Southern Nevada, according to the release.

A list of businesses issued citations will be provided by the division as the investigations are formally closed.

State officials also conducted 46 initial observations on Monday with a focus on aquatic facilities, restaurants and gyms. Overall compliance for July 13 was 87% statewide, 90% in Southern Nevada, and 85% in Northern Nevada. Findings of these initial visits include:

Gyms, 18 observations: 83 percent compliance

Restaurants, 12 observations: 92 percent compliance

Casino/hotel pools, 5 observations: 100 percent compliance

Other pools, 4 observations: 75 percent compliance

Water park, 1 observation: 100 percent compliance

Automobile sales/service, 1 observation: not in compliance

Other establishments, 5 observations: 100 percent compliance

Since the initial observations began June 26 in response to Gov. Sisolak’s mask directive, 1,797 businesses have been surveyed with a cumulative statewide compliance rate of 80% — 86% compliance in Northern Nevada and 74% compliance in the south.

Cumulative statewide compliance over the period has moved between a low of 77% and high of 85%.

In addition to the field observation process, Nevada OSHA continues respond to complaints and referrals regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices.

“Nearly 1,300 complaints have been received since mid-March. The majority of these complaints have been resolved through an employer inquiry and response process,” according to the press release. “In instances where the inquiry process does not provide a satisfactory response or resolution of the complaint, an investigation is opened. A notice of citation and penalty is issued to the business if a violation is found as a result of the investigation.”

Since mid-March, Nevada OSHA has issued 98 citations resulting from investigations into COVID-19 related workplace safety complaints received by their offices.

Of those, 44 citations have been issued to businesses located in Reno with an average penalty amount of $4,390. Fifty-four citations have been issued to businesses located in Las Vegas with an average penalty amount of $5,880.