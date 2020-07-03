OSHA: 84% of Northern NV businesses complying with mask mandate

Hunter Kitzmiller prepares to pour creamer in a customer’s drinks at Coffeebar in Reno’s midtown on June 17.

Roughly 25% of businesses in and around Las Vegas were found not complying with Gov. Sisolak’s June 24 order for people to use face coverings in public places to stem the spread of COVID-19, officials said July 2.

Statewide, mask compliance was about 80% since the order took effect June 26, according to Nevada OSHA. That was after about 650 site visits conducted as of July 1, according to a press release from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations.

That day alone, OSHA went to nearly 350 places statewide. Officials report that while Southern Nevada sites had a 75% compliance rate, Northern Nevada businesses came in at 84%.

According to the state, if non-compliance is found, the business is given a warning. If a violation is found a second time, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.

The maximum penalty that can be assessed is $134,940. Complaints can be filed with Nevada OSHA online at osha.gov/pls/osha7.

According to the Associated Press, agency officials did not immediately say whether any fines have been issued to non-compliant businesses.

The July 2 news comes after a report one day prior from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations that indicated of 259 Nevada businesses surveyed prior to July 1, 85.3% were complying with the mask order.

According to the state, OSHA are conducting observations at large and small retail establishments across the state, including grocery stores, home improvement stores, clothing stores, gyms, hair and nail salons, “and other locations where large groups of people may be congregating for longer periods of time, which can lead to a heightened risk of spreading COVID-19.”

More inspections, including those at casino and gambling properties, are expected over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“Ensuring compliance with the governor’s directives and guidance issued by Nevada OSHA is a vital component of ensuring the health and safety of Nevada’s workers and helping businesses stay open,” Victoria Carreon, Division of Industrial Relations Interim Administrator, said in a statement. “The Division of Industrial Relations is taking a proactive and cooperative approach by canvasing businesses to make them aware of the requirements before taking enforcement action.”