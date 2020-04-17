Outlets at Legends’ Great Full Gardens giving back via Hero Sponsorship program

Great Full Gardens at the Outlets at Legends in Sparks is giving back by donating healthy meals to people in need and healthcare workers during the COVID crisis.

Photo: Getty Images

SPARKS, Nev. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Great Full Gardens at the Outlets at Legends in Sparks has been giving back by providing healthy meals that are donated through the company’s Hero Sponsorship program.

According to an April 7 statement emailed to the NNBW, the program had by that date produced 1,600 meals to people in need or regional healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

According to the program, Great Full Gardens will match donations and supply and coordinate the meals’ delivery.

To donate and sponsor meals, visit http://www.gofundme.com/f/covid-hero-sponsor.

As of Friday morning, April 17, nearly $4,000 had been raised toward a goal of $5,000.