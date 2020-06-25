Packaging company leases 133,108 sq. ft. warehouse at Reno’s LogistiCenter at 395

Exterior view of LogistiCenter at 395 Phase II Building 1.

Courtesy Dermody Properties

RENO, Nev. — Dermody Properties last week announced it has leased a portion of the company’s “LogistiCenter at 395” Phase II Building 1 in Reno to Ernest Packaging Solutions.

EPS, which has a location on Lillard Drive in Sparks, as well as one in Las Vegas, is a family-run business since 1946 originally from Los Angeles that uses a design-centered approach to engineering packaging and shipping solutions for a wide array of customers.

According to a June 16 press release, EPS has leased 133,108 square feet, leaving 47,952 square feet available still within the building.

“We’re happy Ernest chose our facility,” George Condon, West Region Partner at Dermody Properties, said in a statement. “This building at LogistiCenterSM at 395 places companies close to employees in North Valleys and Sparks as well as the highway system serving the greater Reno market and the western United States.”

Eric Bennett of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the lease. Ernest Packaging Solutions was represented by Kelly Nicholls of Lee & Associates. Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

LogistiCenter at 395 is a multi-phase, master-planned industrial park totaling more than 2.8 million square feet in the North Valleys submarket of Reno-Sparks.

“We are pleased to welcome Ernest Packaging Solutions as our newest customer in northern Nevada,” Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Dermody Properties, stated. “We are confident that this strategic location will further enhance their speed and service capabilities in the western part of the country.”

The remaining space in Building I, Phase II, features a 36-foot clear height, five dock-high doors, 12 trailer stalls, one potential drive-in door and an ESFR fire protection system. Go to bit.ly/30XnlcH to learn more.