Parsons Behle & Latimer launches free COVID-19 center for businesses

Nevada News Group

Nevada News Group

RENO, Nev. — Law firm Parsons Behle & Latimer announced last week the creation of an online COVID-19 Response Resource Center that provides free webinars and advice for Nevada businesses, employers and in-house counsel regarding new COVID-19 related legislation and potential impacts.

According to an April 7 press release, online resource includes information about the initial Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the second wave of relief, the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Relief and Economic Securities Act (CARES) Act, including employment requirements and benefits; Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and fund distribution; contracts and force majeure relief; and business insurance options.

Go to covid-19.parsonsbehle.com to visit the COVID-19 Response Resource Center.

Viewers have free access to articles written by Parsons’ attorneys who specialize in the areas of corporate and tax law; labor and employment; banking and finance; litigation; healthcare and data privacy; real estate and more.

People can also register for free webinars and view past webinars to gain a better understanding of COVID-19 related issues, among other features.

“It is important to us as attorneys and members of the communities in which we live in Utah, Idaho, Montana and Nevada to ensure our clients and others who need assistance have a reliable source of information to make the transition through these times a little easier,” Shawn Ferrin, chairperson of the board and firm shareholder, said in a statement.

Parsons Behle & Latimer was founded in 1882 by prominent mining lawyer William Howard Dickson in Carson City; its headquarters later moved to Salt Lake City. The firm’s Reno location is at 50 W. Liberty St., Ste. 750.