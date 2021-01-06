Past pages, Jan. 3, 2011: Sex toy shop relocates to Sparks; new owner for David Walley’s resort

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week in 2021, we will feature three snippets of stories that published a decade ago to provide readers a 10-year perspective of business news in the region. This week’s stories first published in the Jan. 3, 2011, edition of the NNBW; the web versions are linked below.

The cover of the January 3, 2011, edition of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

NNBW

The flood of customers who’ve made resolutions for the new year challenge the staffs and facilities of fitness centers — but January can be a make-or-break month for their owners.

Some have added staff, while others stretch their resources to deal with an influx of customers that’s critical to financial success.

“This is a fitness center’s Christmas,” says Dee Dee Schula, owner of Sports West Athletic Club in Reno. “It is the biggest part of my sales.”

David Gentry, manager South Reno Athletic Club on Gateway Drive, says he’s added two new membership sales representatives and additional back-office help in anticipation of the flood of new and returning members.

— Page 1, by Rob Sabo

The new owner of David Walley’s Hot Springs near Genoa in the Carson Valley plans to build up to 100 single-family and condominium time-share and rental units at the historic resort founded in 1862.

Pat Joyce, president and founder of Summerwinds Resort Services of Branson, MO, recently purchased the resort and adjacent lands out of receivership from Bank of America for about $12 million and has invested more than $1 million upgrading the restaurant facilities, which reopened in December after closing in 2009.

“When Bank of America gets a troubled asset, they call me and other investors,” Joyce says. “I took a look at the property and realize that it is going to be a while before I see any cash coming out of it, but the potential is there, especially with Lake Tahoe and the hot springs.”

Summerwinds has a two-year renovation plan that includes extensive upgrades to the 10,000-squarefoot, two-story restaurant, as well as an additional $1.1 million in upgrades to the spa and pool facilities.

— Page 1, by Rob Sabo

Nevada’s pro-business environment played a role in the decision of Tantus Inc. to move its operations to Reno, but so did the state’s social environment.

“Nevada needs another influx of social liberalism. We’re Nevadans at heart,” says Michael Smith, chief executive officer of the manufacturer of sexual health products and sex toys.

The company leased 17,600 square feet at 1095 Spice Island Drive, where it plans to launch manufacturing and distribution operations by Feb. 1.

Tantus, which will employ about 30 people at the Sparks facility, is relocating from Chula Vista, Calif.

— Page 2, by NNBW staff