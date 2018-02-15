Pathways to Aviation hosts career mentoring opportunity

Pathways to Aviation is hosting a career mentoring workshop for local high school and college students on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Nevada Wing-Civil Air Patrol, located at 601 S. Rock Boulevard in Reno.

The career mentoring program, officially known as the Reno Flight Plan, is designed and conducted by Pathways to Aviation, a non-profit organization which informs, inspires, and engages aviation's next generation. The organization works closely with industry leaders to identify workforce needs, connect recruiters to potential hires, and provide tuition assistance to students pursuing aviation-focused degrees or certifications.

Students will meet three high level executives, who will share their experiences, current projects, and career advice. These leaders will provide insight in the areas of college education, drone technology, construction, design, military, piloting, and more. During the career discussion, students will recognize their existing hard and soft skills, and learn how to acquire skills most desired by employers.

The Reno Flight Plan is open to all high school and college students and entirely free of charge. For more information, visit http://www.pathwaystoaviation.org/reno_flight_plan or email Pete Parker, executive director, at pparker@pathwaystoaviation.org.