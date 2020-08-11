People: Adam Heuer elected chair of Nevada Independent Insurance Agents
RENO, Nev. — Heuer Insurance Agency announced July 24 that company president Adam Heuer has been elected to serve as Chairman for Nevada Independent Insurance Agents.
NIIA is the Nevada chapter of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA). The IIABA represents a network of over 300,000 agents, with state organizations in all 50 states.
Incorporated in 1916, NIIA members represent over 2,500 statewide individual insurance agents/brokers, customer service representatives and other miscellaneous employees.
Heuer attended Safeco University, a specialized insurance school, and earned his Certified Insurance Counselor designation. Heuer became the fourth-generation owner of Heuer Insurance (founded in 1929) in 2016 when he purchased the business from Larry and Starla Heuer.
He has served on the NIIA board for more than 10 years and also serves on the board of Nevada Young Agents.
Black businesses leaders in Nevada discuss challenges to entrepreneurial growth
In 2018, Black people accounted for only 3.2% of senior leadership roles at large corporations; further, there are only three Black CEOs in the Fortune 500. “When you have a situation like that, you have a mentality at the top of the company that trickles down through the rest of the organization,” says Jon James, a Reno-based entrepreneur.