People: Alan Cunningham new Chief Information Officer for state of Nevada

Alan Cunningham

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently announced the appointment of Alan Cunningham as State Chief Information Officer.

Cunningham has served as the Washoe County School District’s Information Security Officer since 2016, following a 14-year IT career in the private sector.

He is a certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) with extensive experience in cyber security operations, disaster recovery, business continuity planning, and policy and strategic planning.

“Alan brings the kind of knowledge and experience we absolutely need in the State right now,” Sisolak said in an Aug. 17 statement. “Now more than ever, the security and integrity of our state IT infrastructure is critical. Alan deeply understands that landscape and knows how to move us forward in the ever-changing world of IT strategically and safely so that our state agencies can continue to provide the essential services Nevadans rely on every day.”

As CIO, Cunningham will lead the Enterprise Information Technology Services Division within the Department of Administration, which provides information technology services and support to state agencies across Nevada.

Cunningham begins his new role on Aug. 31.