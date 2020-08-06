People: Alan Tom new executive director of Hot August Nights

Alan Tom

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Alan Tom took over as executive director of Hot August Nights (HAN), effective Aug. 3.

He is replacing Mike Whan, who will volunteer to mentor Tom through the 2021 event, considering this year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, according to a July 22 press release from HAN.

“This is not something any of us would have ever expected to happen; this is not how I had planned to pass over the reins of the organization after five years as Executive Director,” Whan said in a statement. “We will be working harder than ever to rebuild what we have lost from this pandemic, and I have full confidence in Alan’s abilities to work together to establish a game plan securing HAN’s future for years to come.”

Tom spent 25 years with Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center as Emergency Room Materials Manager/EMT Coordinator/Special Events Coordinator before he made the change to REMSA, retiring after 14 years as Special Events Manager in 2019.

“Tom was the clear choice,” HAN Board of Directors President Cindy Mason said in a statement. “Tom’s experience speaks for itself … (his) 20-plus years in special events management with extensive knowledge of nonprofits and respected connections in the Reno/Sparks/Tahoe regions … is what made him stand out above the other applicants.”

Tom has 35 years of experience as a community volunteer, holding multiple seats on special event boards to include working closely with HAN as a consultant.

“Amidst the challenging times that are forthcoming, as an EMT, I am qualified to assist in training of the staff and volunteers in multiple medical situations,” Tom said in a statement. “I feel motivated and prepared to work through our current and imminent situation with COVID-19 to ensure the proper safety measures are being taken at all times.”

A family man born and raised in Nevada, Tom and his wife, Dana, share four children — sons Erik and Elijah and daughters Breanna and Cynthia.