People: Alana Ridge elected to NCET board; Kyle Robertson, Wes McQuillen re-elected

From left: Alana Ridge, Wes McQuillen and Kyle Robertson.

Courtesy photos

RENO, Nev. — Alana Ridge was recently elected to the board of directors of NCET, while Wes McQuillen and Kyle Robertson were both re-elected to board, according to a recent press release from the nonprofit.

Ridge, elected as NCET’s vice president of public relations, is a public relations and strategic communications professional in Reno. She currently works in public relations at The Abbi Agency and previously worked in fundraising for Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada. Ridge earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. She also sings in a barbershop quartet women’s chorus and participates in community theater.

McQuillen, re-elected as NCET’s vice president of email services for Tech Wednesday, is a principal in ALTER Strategies. He previously served as director of marketing for a vertically integrated cannabis company and was an award-winning creative director for a digital marketing company, among other jobs. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music from James Madison University and is pursuing an MBA from Western Governor’s University.

Robertson, elected as vice president of speaker management for NCET, works as a mortgage consultant with New American Funding. He is an experienced mortgage lender, originating home loans for purchases as well as refinances. He attended UNR on a football scholarship, where he met his wife. They have two young boys, Vincent and Thomas.