People: Alec West joins Miles Construction as project manager

Alec West

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Miles Construction announced in mid-March that Alec West has joined the company as project manager.

West’s appointment comes after working as a Miles Construction intern for the last two years, according to a March 12 statement from the contracting company.

In his new role, he will combine his formal education with his internship experience to support new construction projects throughout northern Nevada.

“We are happy that Alec chose to join the Miles Construction team and look forward to the professional expertise he’ll bring to our projects and our clients,” Cary Richardson, vice president and senior project manager of Miles Construction, said in a statement. “His Northern Nevada roots are an excellent fit with our ‘Nevada first’ philosophy.”

West is a Reno native and graduate of Bishop Manogue Catholic High School. He took his passion for baseball to the College of Southern Idaho where he played for two years and earned a scholarship to Purdue University.

There, West played a year of baseball and earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management, graduating with honors.