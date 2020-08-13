People: Alexia Jobson elected as president of WIN Nevada for 2020-21

Alexia Jobson

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Alexia Jobson, public affairs manager of REMSA/Care Flight, was recently elected president of Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) for the 2020-2021 term.

Other officers elected to the 2020-2021 board, according to a July 31 press release, include: Joy Heuer, executive director of Girls on the Run as president-elect/VP of membership; Pat Cantwell, senior account executive at KTVN Channel 2 as VP of sponsorships; Rick Thomas, executive vice president/Northern Nevada executive of Nevada State Bank as treasurer; Jackie Shelton, vice president of public relations at Estipona Group as VP of marketing; Kirk Allaire, president of Gratis Payment Processing/GratisGives as VP of programming; Karyn Jensen, owner and president of HRC, Ltd. as secretary; and Patricia Richard, chief of staff to University of Nevada, Reno president Marc Johnson, as past president.

Phil MacDougall serves as WIN’s executive director.