People: Alice Heiman named top 15 sales influencer for 2020

RENO, Nev. — LinkedIn recently named Reno businesswoman Alice Heiman, founder of Alice Heiman LLC, as one of the Top 15 Sales Influencers in the U.S. to Follow in 2020.

Sean Callahan, senior manager of content marketing at LinkedIn, said of this list that these “rising stars of modern selling are worth getting to know.”

“The modern B2B sales process is full of complexities, especially for high-consideration vendors facing lengthy purchase cycles. This is where Alice carves her niche as a coach, speaker, and strategist. She frequently publishes great articles on LinkedIn,” Callahan writes in the article.

“I am delighted that I provide content that is useful, and that people read,” Heiman said in a press release. “There are so many great sales influencers out there, I am really honored to be recognized.”

Aside from the LinkedIn honor, Heiman has received several other recent accolades, including:

Leading Sales Consultants in 2020 from Selling Power

2nd most Dynamic Woman in Sales according to SalesHacker

Ten Top Trailblazing Women in Sales by The Frisky

Top 18 Most Influential Women in the Sales World from CrazyCall

12 Sales Development Leaders Who Share the Cold Hard Truth according to LeadShift

Top 50 Sales Influencers You Need to Follow by Treeline Inc,

Top 50 Salespersons of 2020 by Survey Sparrow

Top 50 Keynote Speakers by Top Sales World

Best Sales Blogger Award for Networking by The Salesman Community

Most Valued Post (MVP) Award by Sales Pro Central

Sales Thought Leaders to follow by BizXpand

Heiman founded Alice Heiman LLC in 1997 and has grown it to be a leading sales consultancy for midsize companies that want to grow their sales. She started her career at the widely known Miller Heiman Group, a leader in sales training and sales strategy.