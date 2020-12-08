People: Amanda Eastwick, Terry Rasner-Yacenda earn CCIM designation

Terry Rasner-Yacenda, left, and Amanda Eastwick.

Courtesy Photos

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter recently recognized two chapter members who earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, the global standard for professional achievement, from the CCIM Institute in 2020.

Headquartered in Chicago, CCIM Institute is one of the largest global commercial real estate networks.

Amanda Eastwick (SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates) and Terry Rasner-Yacenda (Reno Tahoe Realty Group) were among the 133 industry professionals who earned the CCIM designation during the organization’s fall CCIM Comprehensive Exam testing session, held across 14 locations in the U.S., according to a Nov. 20 press release from Northern Nevada CCIM.

“These new CCIM designees are the personification of perseverance, discipline, and drive,” Eddie D. Blanton, CCIM, 2020 global president of CCIM Institute, said in a statement. “In spite of the many curveballs thrown their way, they completed their path to the pin and earned the coveted CCIM designation. That designation and access to the institute’s global CCIM community will go a long way toward ensuring their success in 2021 and for many years to come.”

“Our chapter couldn’t be more proud of Amanda and Terry,” added Sam Douglass, Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter President, in a statement. “This year presented a number of unique challenges, yet they didn’t let that get in the way of pursuing their CCIM Designation. We are honored to have professionals like them in our local market and excited to be a part of their future careers.”

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study-driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate.

Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.

CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members and more than 50 chapters in 30 countries that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis.