People: Amber Hayes, Marie McCormack, Henrik Slots join Northern Nevada Medical Group

From left: Amber Hayes, MD, Marie McCormack, MD, and Henrik Slots, MD.

Courtesy Photos

SPARKS, Nev. — Northern Nevada Medical Group announced recently the addition of locally trained family medicine providers Amber Hayes, MD, Marie McCormack, MD and Henrik Slots, MD.

“We are proud to expand access to care for patients across the region,” Karla Pambogo, market director of Northern Nevada Medical Group, said in a statement. “These well-known providers will be a great fit in our group and we look forward to serving additional patients.”

Dr. Hayes earned a medical degree and completed a family medicine residency at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. She has practiced in Northern Nevada as a family medicine provider for 10 years. She is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the Nevada Academy of Family Physicians. She will practice at 5265 Vista Blvd. in Sparks.

Dr. McCormack has 28-plus years of experience in family medicine. Additionally, she has served in various leadership roles both in market and in rural communities in Nevada. She completed a family medicine residency at the University of Kansas, Wichita, and previously earned her medical degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. Dr. McCormack is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice, the Nevada Academy of Family Practice and obtained certification by the Board of Family Medicine. She will be located at 5575 Kietzke Lane in Reno.

Dr. Slots is a family medicine physician who has served the local community for nearly seven years. He earned a medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and residency from the University of Tennessee Department of Family Medicine. He is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He also will be located at 5575 Kietzke Lane.