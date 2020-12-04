People: Amy McCombs promoted to VP of Quality for Acute Services at Renown

Amy McCombs

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Renown Health announced this month that Amy McCombs has been promoted to Vice President of Quality for Acute Services to lead clinical quality, risk management, infection prevention and patient safety-related activities.

McCombs will also direct all performance improvement initiatives related to these areas, ensure compliance with regulatory standards and promote a culture of safety throughout Renown, according to a Nov. 17 pres release. She previously worked as Director of Infection Prevention and Emergency Preparedness at Renown.

“We are pleased to promote such a dedicated, experienced and passionate leader,” Dawn D Ahner, COO of Acute Services, said in a statement. “Amy will continue to foster a culture of caring, clinical quality and excellence, while ensuring the highest level of clinical practice for both care providers and patients. Amy has demonstrated extraordinary leadership throughout this pandemic, throughout her career and has much to contribute to Renown and our community.”

McCombs joined Renown in 2002 as a Clinical Nurse Supervisor at Renown Regional Medical Center. Over the last 18 years, she has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of Nursing for Critical Care and Director of Infection Prevention and Emergency Preparedness.

McCombs has a bachelor’s and masters of science in nursing from the Orvis School of Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is also certified in Infection Control by the Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology.