People: Amy McFarland named director of Office for Community Faculty at UNR Med

Amy McFarland

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) has named Amy McFarland, MPH, as director of the Office for Community Faculty.

As director, McFarland will oversee recruitment and support of community faculty members at UNR Med. Community faculty members are at the core of the teaching mission for UNR Med, providing transformative experiences for the professional development of our students, residents and fellows, per an Aug. 25 statement from the university. McFarland has served as the interim director of the OCF since early 2020.

“We are delighted to have someone as experienced and talented as Amy McFarland leading OCF that serves all of our valued learners,” UNR Med Dean Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D., said in a statement.

Since 2006, McFarland has worked with community faculty members in her role as an education coordinator and later, as the director of community based medical education. McFarland has also taught at UNR Med as a block director. As a former director of service learning, McFarland has valuable experience connecting teaching needs and patient care education at UNR Med.

McFarland earned her bachelor’s degree in health ecology and master’s degree in public health at the University of Nevada, Reno.