People: Andrea Thompson new APRN at Northern Nevada Medical Group

RENO, Nev. — Northern Nevada Medical Group, an affiliate of Northern Nevada Medical Center, recently announced the addition of board certified family medicine nurse practitioner Andrea Thompson, APRN, FNP-C.

Thompson will join Drs. O’Brien and Bearfield at the family medicine clinic at 5575 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Thompson will see patients Tuesday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

“We are focused on growing family medicine services in this community so we can serve patients who need access to care year-round,” Karla Pambogo, RN, MBA, market director of NNMG, said in a press release. “Family medicine providers are in high demand, and as our population grows, we recognize how valuable it is to provide accessible care in our patient’s neighborhoods.”

Thompson is a Seattle University graduate with an M.S. in nursing. She has served as a family nurse practitioner for the last six years, primarily focused on underserved and rural populations.

Thompson will soon complete her post Master’s certification from the University of Nevada with a focus on psychiatric mental health nursing. Once completed, she will be dual certified in family medicine and psychiatry.

Thompson is a member of the Nevada Advanced Practice Nurses Association, Postpartum Support International, and the American Associate of Nurse Practitioners organization.

She serves on the Northern Nevada Maternal and Child Coalition and the Washoe County School District’s Sexual Health and Responsibility Advisory (S.H.A.R.E.) committee.