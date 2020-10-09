People: Andrew Kilduff joins Cushman & Wakefield as director

Andrew Kilduff

Courtesy Photo

Andrew Kilduff has joined Cushman & Wakefield as a Director with its Agency Leasing-Office group in Las Vegas.

Specializing in representation of owners, landlords and developers in the Southern Nevada region, Kilduff will work with office clients to develop and execute winning leasing strategies for their properties, according to a Sept. 17 press release.

“Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across our industry, particularly of high-end office product, and we are thrilled to have him on our team in Las Vegas,” Christina Roush, Managing Principal of the firm, said in a statement. “His exceptional track record in representing many well-respected investment real estate and development firms will be a boost to the already exceptional leading talent we have serving Southern Nevada.”

Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Kilduff was a vice president with Colliers International, where he also focused on office leasing for several years and was the recipient of multiple accolades with the firm. Previous, he was Director of Office Leasing for Turnberry Associates, a role that included overseeing leasing of Town Square Las Vegas, a more-than-1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use lifestyle center.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join such a prestigious group,” Kilduff said in a statement. “Their reputation of excellence and ethics is common knowledge within the Southern Nevada community. I look forward to making a lasting contribution and being an asset to the thriving Cushman & Wakefield family.”

Kilduff is originally from Thousand Oaks, California, and began his real estate career in the Bay Area with CBRE. Among other roles over the years, he’s served on the Board of Directors of the St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation. He was recognized as a Top 40 Business Professional Under 40 Years Old by the Las Vegas Business Press (2014). He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Menlo College.