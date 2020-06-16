People: Andy Smith, Jennifer Delaney earn promotions at Sparks-based WETLAB

Andy Smith and Jennifer Delaney.

Courtesy photos

SPARKS, Nev. — Michelle Sherven, president of Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB), announced recently the promotion of Andy Smith to lab manager and Jennifer Delaney to quality assurance manager.

According to a June 3 press release, Smith has been with WETLAB since 2002 and has nearly 22 years of experience in laboratory testing.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing lab operations and testing. Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Adams State University.

Delaney has worked for WETLAB since 2007; her past roles include laboratory scientist, quality assurance (QA) specialist and QA team lead.

In her new role, she will be responsible for ensuring data is of the highest quality and meets the needs of clients. She received a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Master of Public Health with a concentration in epidemiology, both from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Based in Sparks, WETLAB is an environmental testing laboratory company that provides comprehensive analytical support on a variety of matrices and testing to comply with numerous programs.