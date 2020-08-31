People: Angela Bradley returns to Nevada State Bank as Small Business Relationship Manager

Angela Bradley

Courtesy Photo

RENO,Nev. — Nevada State Bank recently welcomed back Angela Bradley as Small Business Relationship Manager for the Northern Nevada business team.

With over 18 years of banking and commercial lending experience, Bradley helps business clients and future clients achieve their financial goals.

“Having Angela back on our team enables us to benefit from her years of experience and knowledge of the business landscape in Northern Nevada,” Rick Thomas, executive vice president and Northern Nevada executive, said in a statement. “Angela is a strong client advocate, helping businesses grow. She consistently earns recognition, including the bank’s top honor, the Open Door Award. Her familiarity with NSB and our clients is a win-win for the small business community and for us.”

Bradley, who previously worked for Nevada State Bank for 11 years, is a third-generation Nevadan who is active in her community.

A Women of Achievement honoree herself, she now serves on the finance committee for the Nevada Women’s Fund. In addition, she volunteers with Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, United Way Alzheimer’s Association and school fundraisers.