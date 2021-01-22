People: Angelica Reyes honored as RSAR’s 2020 Realtor of the Year

Angelica Reyes

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors presented its annual awards on Dec. 27 in a virtual induction ceremony, during which Angelica Reyes, Managing Broker of The Right Choice Realty, was honored as Realtor of the Year.

According to a Jan. 4 press release, Reyes received the honor “for her continuing high level of involvement in the association, her business accomplishments and activity in local community affairs.”

Other 2020 awardees are as follows:

The Abraham Curry Award: Tiffany Banks, General Counsel for Nevada Realtors, and Rocky Finseth, President and CEO of the Carrara Group.

Tiffany Banks, General Counsel for Nevada Realtors, and Rocky Finseth, President and CEO of the Carrara Group. Educator of the Year: Helen Graham, Realtor for Haute Properties Nevada.

Helen Graham, Realtor for Haute Properties Nevada. The Mat Gibbons Good Neighbor Award: John Graham (awarded posthumously), who led the association as president in 2017.

According to the Jan. 27 press release, in honor of John and Helen Graham’s work in the Realtor community and the Reno-Sparks community at large, the 2020 Board of Directors created a scholarship for Nevada Youth Empowerment Project (NYEP).

Additionally, the RSAR President’s Award is given out annually from the outgoing association president. Erika Lamb, 2020 president, gave the award to Sarah Scattini, 2020 RSAR Treasurer.

“Lamb chose Scattini for her servant heart, her dedication to the Association over her career and her ability to keep a positive outlook during unprecedented times,” according to the press release.