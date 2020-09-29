People: Ann W. Nelson new CEO of Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada

Ann W. Nelson

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — This past spring, the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada announced Ann W. Nelson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 18, replacing Heidi Howe, a former GSSN Board member who served six months as the council’s interim CEO.

“We are thrilled to have Ann as our CEO for Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada. Her tremendous leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, as well as her strategic planning skills are going to be amazing assets for our council,” Colleen Worlton, Board Chair, said in a statement earlier this year. “Ann has a love of all things girl and strongly believes in our mission to build G.I.R.L.s who are Go-Getters, Innovators, Risk-Takers and Leaders. She has demonstrated that from her early days as a young Girl Scout and throughout her career.”

Nelson has more than 25 years of organizational leadership and management experience. As a previous Executive Vice President with Employers Holdings, Inc., she helped lead the company through several transformations, from a state agency to a mutually-owned insurance company operating only in Nevada, to a publicly-traded company operating nationwide.

Additionally, Nelson has previously served as legal counsel to the Nevada governor and as a deputy district attorney. Most recently, Nelson has helped guide various boards of directors through strategic planning and execution endeavors.

“I am so excited to take on this role at Girl Scouts,” Nelson said in a statement. “The development and advancement of young women has long been a passion of mine, and I am eager to apply my experiences to this pre-eminent organization.”

Nelson received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nevada, Reno and her Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco. Nelson is married and is a mom to three daughters.