People: Ashley Dewey promoted to VP role with Nevada State Bank

RENO, Nev. — Ashley Dewey has been promoted to Vice President, Retail Market Sales Manager, for Nevada State Bank’s Northern Nevada territory.

Ashley Dewey

Courtesy Photo

Dewey began her banking career as a teller when she joined Nevada State Bank 10 years ago, and was quickly promoted, holding multiple positions from personal banker to branch manager, according to a Nov. 10 press release.

In 2012, she became a successful mortgage loan officer before returning to retail banking in 2014. Most recently, Dewey was the area branch manager in Elko, overseeing two branches in the region.

In her new role, Dewey will support all Northern Nevada branches with their banking operations while providing world-class service.

“Ashley has served in leadership roles at Nevada State Bank for the last seven years. She has a strong passion and ability for coaching and mentoring, which has produced great results, along with assisting colleagues with their personal growth,” Debby Herman, SVP and Northern Nevada Retail Region Manager, said in a statement. “Her drive, collaboration, and focus on colleague development ensures continued success for our branch teams.”

As a strong supporter of community involvement, Dewey has volunteered for Junior Achievement and serves on the advisory boards for Communities in Schools and the Elko Chamber of Commerce.