People: Ashley Young joins Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate

Ashley Young

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate announced Aug. 26 Ashley Young as the newest member of the company’s team.

Young has over 18 years of experience in commercial real estate brokerage and development for a national residential firm and multiple global commercial real estate firms.

She has dedicated her focus on sales, leasing, asset management and development projects in Northern Nevada, where she was born and raised.

She previously served as director of operations and global business development for a commercial real estate technology platform, Capstak, which she also helped start and develop.