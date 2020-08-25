People: Barnard Vogler’s Teela McCullar earns Professional Achievement Award from UNR alumni

Teela McCullar

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Barnard Vogler & Co. announced Aug. 13 Teela McCullar, CPA, Director, has been awarded the Professional Achievement Award by the Nevada Alumni Association at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Each year, the Nevada Alumni Association honors outstanding alumni who have demonstrated remarkable professional achievement and dedication to their community and the University.

The Professional Achievement Award is presented to those alumni exhibiting an outstanding record of career accomplishments. McCullar was named as a 2020 Professional Achievement Award winner, alongside four follow alums.

McCullar joined Barnard Vogler in 2005 and became a director in 2014 and shareholder in 2016. She has over 15 years of public accounting experience. She provides tax services to businesses, high net worth individuals and trusts.

McCullar serves as principal on audit engagements for nonprofits, businesses and financial institutions. She also provides accounting and CFO solutions to various clients, including medical and dental providers.

She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants. She serves on the Board of the Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants and is Chair of the City of Reno’s Financial Advisory Board. She has provided various financial literacy presentations to students in the community.

McCullar received her B.S. degree in accounting and her master’s degree in accountancy from UNR. She is a graduate of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Leadership Academy and the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Reno-Sparks program.