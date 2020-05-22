People: Benjamin Kennedy of Dickinson Wright named to board of The Eddy House

Benjamin W. Kennedy

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Dickinson Wright PLLC recently announced that Benjamin W. Kennedy, a member of the firm’s Reno office, was appointed to the Board of Directors of The Eddy House.

The Eddy House works with homeless and at-risk youth to develop life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence.

The Eddy House is the central intake and assessment facility in Northern Nevada and youth can access resources for their basic needs such as food, clothing, hygiene items and a safe secure place to hang out.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board and the staff to continue to build on the initiatives and resources that The Eddy House has gathered for at-risk youth in the Northern Nevada region,” Kennedy said in an April 15 press release.

Kennedy is a member Dickinson Wright‘s Real Estate Department in the Reno office, concentrating his practice in the areas of real estate development including real estate finance, joint ventures, acquisition, complex title matters, development, leasing, and sales.

His work includes representation of local government agencies, the formation and governance of business entities, navigation of UCC issues, and both stock and asset purchase and sales.