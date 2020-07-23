People: Bill Frame, Brian Hatcher promotions round out Kidder Mathews succession plan

Bill Frame, left, and Brian Hatcher.

Courtesy photos

Kidder Mathews announced July 7 the completion of its 3-year succession plan by appointing the firm’s President and COO, Bill Frame, to CEO, and Brian Hatcher, former Regional President of Brokerage, to President and COO.

Jeff Lyon, who has served as Chairman & CEO for 20 years, will remain Chairman of the firm.

Frame, who has been a top-producing broker, has served on the board and has had various leadership roles in his 28-year career at Kidder Mathews.

Hatcher has been with the firm 23 years, nine of them as President of Brokerage, and has been instrumental in assisting with the firm’s strategy and growth. He will be responsible for the 450-person brokerage infrastructure and its growth across all regions and corporate operations.

Over his 20-year career as CEO, Lyon has won multiple awards for his leadership style and significant growth of the firm across five states.

Over the past two decades, he’s overseen an increase in revenue from $27 million to $212 million, and transaction volume from $769 million to $12.3 billion.