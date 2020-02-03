People: Blanchard, Krasner & French welcomes Nicole M. Harvey

RENO, Nev. — Blanchard, Krasner & French, APC, recently announced Nicole M. Harvey has joined the law firm’s Reno office.

According to a press release from the firm, Harvey’s practice focuses on corporate law and governance, estate planning, trust administration and probate transfers, employment law, insurance law, civil litigation and the regulation of federally insured financial institutions.

She brings more than a decade of experience representing families and business owners through their most important decisions and biggest challenges.

Prior to joining Blanchard, Krasner & French, and Harvey crafted her practice as an associate at Jones Vargas, and then as the principal and managing attorney of Harvey Law Firm, a Nevada boutique. She served as senior counsel for Corix Group of Companies as well as regulatory compliance manager for Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Harvey earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nevada, Reno, and her J.D. at Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law (Order of Barristers) and is licensed to practice in Nevada. She is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager through the American Bankers’ Association.

Harvey is heavily involved in community; she has served as acting facilitator for 3 Degrees Networking, director of Disability Resources, program director of Nevada Council of the Society for Human Resources Management, committee member of Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor’s Diversity Roundtable, and chair of Northern Nevada Human Resources Association Carson Area for the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association.

