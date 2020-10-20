People: Bob Whitefield named partner with KPS3

Bob Whitefield

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — KPS3 announced the recent addition of Bob Whitefield as partner.

As Vice President of Growth Marketing, Whitefield will have a continued focus on performance marketing, search and analytics for KPS3’s local, regional and national clients.

“KPS3 has always been strategy first,” Stephanie Kruse, founder and board chair, said in a statement. “Bob is innately strategic, and that permeates every initiative and every campaign he creates and executes flawlessly for our clients.”

Upon acquisition of The Whitefield Group by KPS3 in 2014, Whitefield spent the last six years directing search engine optimization and digital marketing initiatives, according to an Oct. 7 press release from KPS3.

His efforts include organic and paid search and developing high performance strategies for a multitude of clients such as Stellar, Abrigo, Sovos, PeopleGrove, Contentsquare and Dickson Realty.

“Bob’s contributions to the growth and success of KPS3 speaks for itself,” Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Add to that his energy and unwavering devotion to his team and craft make him a perfect fit for ownership in the agency.”

Whitefield holds a B.A. in history from the University of Nevada, Reno. He serves as an advisory board member of the University of Nevada Reno College of Liberal Arts and as treasurer of the Brüka Theater, among other endeavors.