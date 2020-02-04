People: Brian Cassidy named 2020 chair of Reno + Sparks Chamber board

RENO, Nev. — The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2020 slate of officers, as well as the addition of two new board members.

Brian Cassidy, president/owner of Junk King, will serve as chair of the 2020 board, which also includes: Kurt Mische, president/CEO, PBS Reno, as Chair-Elect; Darrell Plummer, president, Sierra Nevada Properties, as Past Chair; Melissa Davies, analyst at Clark & Associates, as Treasurer; and Don Goodman, vice president of The Row, as Member at Large.

“The Chamber celebrated 100 years of service to the business community in 2019 and looks forward to another century of advocating on behalf of free enterprise, educating and informing its members on relevant issues, and connecting its 1,900 members through free monthly events,” according to a Jan. 22 press release from the chamber.

The Chamber also welcomed Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez, owner of Mari & Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen, and Dave Sinclair, CEO of CEI Alarms, as new board members this year, the full list of which is as follows:

Linda Bissett – NV Energy

Yanus Nelson – Wells Fargo

James Newman – Holland & Hart

Marily Mora – Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority

Lisa Jansen – One Nevada Credit Union

Tom Young – Great Basin Brewery

Kamal Jemmoua – Prominence Health

Cheraz Ecker – Atlantis Hotel Spa

Eric Olson – Whitney Peak

Greg Mosier – UNR School of Business

Jesus Gutierrez, Owner, Mari Chuy’s Restaurants

Dave Sinclair, CEO, CEI Alarms

For more information regarding the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, visit http://www.thechambernv.org.