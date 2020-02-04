People: Brian Cassidy named 2020 chair of Reno + Sparks Chamber board
RENO, Nev. — The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2020 slate of officers, as well as the addition of two new board members.
Brian Cassidy, president/owner of Junk King, will serve as chair of the 2020 board, which also includes: Kurt Mische, president/CEO, PBS Reno, as Chair-Elect; Darrell Plummer, president, Sierra Nevada Properties, as Past Chair; Melissa Davies, analyst at Clark & Associates, as Treasurer; and Don Goodman, vice president of The Row, as Member at Large.
“The Chamber celebrated 100 years of service to the business community in 2019 and looks forward to another century of advocating on behalf of free enterprise, educating and informing its members on relevant issues, and connecting its 1,900 members through free monthly events,” according to a Jan. 22 press release from the chamber.
The Chamber also welcomed Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez, owner of Mari & Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen, and Dave Sinclair, CEO of CEI Alarms, as new board members this year, the full list of which is as follows:
- Linda Bissett – NV Energy
- Yanus Nelson – Wells Fargo
- James Newman – Holland & Hart
- Marily Mora – Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority
- Lisa Jansen – One Nevada Credit Union
- Tom Young – Great Basin Brewery
- Kamal Jemmoua – Prominence Health
- Cheraz Ecker – Atlantis Hotel Spa
- Eric Olson – Whitney Peak
- Greg Mosier – UNR School of Business
- Jesus Gutierrez, Owner, Mari Chuy’s Restaurants
- Dave Sinclair, CEO, CEI Alarms
For more information regarding the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, visit http://www.thechambernv.org.
Business lobbyist to helm Nevada Mining Association
The newest leader of the Nevada Mining Association has recently worked as a lobbyist representing clients including the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce and Nevada Hospital Association, among others.