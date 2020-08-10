People: Brian Cassidy of Junk King appointed as STEP2 president for 2020-21

Brian Cassidy

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Local nonprofit STEP2 recently announced the appointment of Brian Cassidy as president of its 2020-21 Board of Directors.

Cassidy, who joined the STEP2 Board in 2018, succeeds previous president JJ Jarzynka.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as the President of the Board of Directors for the best nonprofit in Northern Nevada,” Jarzynka said in a statement. “Thank you to the STEP2 staff, our amazing volunteers and all who have supported and continue to support the mission. I am confident in STEP2’s future and in Brian’s leadership as we continue to support women as they do the hard work required to break the cycle of addiction in their families.”

Cassidy and his family moved to Reno from California in 2014 and jumped into giving back to the Reno community from the very start. He is the Owner of Junk King Reno, an eco-friendly, junk removal solution for personal or commercial trash removal needs.

“I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the President of the STEP2 Board of Directors,” Cassidy said in a statement. “I believe in doing all I can to make the Reno/Sparks area even better than it is now and am looking forward to continuing to support the mission of this remarkable organization.”

Joining Cassidy on the board team are Steve Tate, President-Elect; Kathy Leggett, Secretary; and Kenneth Bickford, Treasurer. Board members are Jeanne Ackley, Michael Alonso, Jasmine Dhindsa, M.D., Shane Kelley, Ph.D., Lindsey Kern, Sheila Poco, Pamela Troy and Tyler Whitten.

“I am very grateful to each and every one of our board members,” stated Mari Hutchinson, CEO of STEP2. “The time they volunteer to support our organization is invaluable to us and to the women and families we serve.”

STEP2 provides gender-specific long-term treatment services for substance use disorders, domestic violence intervention and education and trauma services.