People: Brian Cushard hired as VP of Strategic Growth at LP Insurance

RENO, Nev. — LP Insurance Services recently welcomed Brian Cushard as Vice President of Strategic Growth.

In his role, Cushard concentrates on acquisitions, operational enhancements and growth throughout the company.

“We’re excited to welcome Brian,” Joe Wyatt, Chief Operating Officer of LP Insurance Services, said in a statement. “He has been a longtime insurance professional with vast geographic and industry experience.”

As a 20-year insurance broker specializing in construction, energy, manufacturing and real estate with Woodruff Sawyer and Beecher Carlson, both firms in Southern California, before joining LP Insurance in 2020, Cushard has vast geographic and industry experience.

He is a seasoned commercial insurance broker with management and growth experience in several areas including production, talent acquisition, sales management and strategy.

A native of Sacramento, Cushard is a graduate of the University of Southern California and currently resides in Reno. Among other endeavors, he currently sits on the board of directors for the Renown Health Foundation.