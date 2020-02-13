People: Brian Egan and team join NAI Alliance

RENO, Nev. — NAI Alliance announced recently that Brian Egan and his team from Egan Commercial Real Estate have joined the commercial real estate firm’s Reno offices.

According to a Jan. 29 press release from NAI Alliance, Egan is an 18-year veteran of commercial real estate, specializing in multifamily investments and downtown redevelopment.

He has served on the board of NAIOP and is a past president of CCIM, Northern Nevada. Egan joins Dan Oster, Kelly Bland and Chase Houston as a Principal and Operating Partner in NAI Alliance.

Egan Commercial’s track record is remarkable, their reputation is stellar, and this partnership brings our combined level of professional coverage in the region to new heights,” Oster said in a statement.

Joining Egan in the move to NAI are junior associates Edward Silveira and Kyle Domenichelli, both of Reno.

“We are excited to be a part of this seasoned, core group of professionals, and to have the opportunity to expand our reach and depth under such a prominent global brand,” Egan said in a statement.