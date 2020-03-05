People: Brian Reeder becomes first partner at Ferrari Public Affairs

RENO, Nev. — After being in business for 11 years, boutique lobbying firm Ferrari Public Affairs recently named Brian Reeder as the first partner in the firm’s history. Reeder has successfully represented client interests since joining the firm in early 2016.

“Brian has made himself an indispensable part of our client representation team and the company overall,” company founder Chris Ferrari said in a press release. “Brian’s contributions have allowed the firm to thrive in new and innovative ways, and there is no end to his work ethic, capabilities and energy. I couldn’t be more pleased with his efforts and to welcome him as a partner.”

Reeder, a Nevada native who grew up in Fernley, previously worked with the Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors in Reno, and with grassroots political and business advocacy organizations in the Bay Area. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UNR.

“I am fortunate to work with a great team and to have a premiere client roster across a broad array of industries,” Reeder said in a statement. “I am excited to help write the next chapter of the firm.”

Additionally, Ferrari Public Affairs announced the recent hires of Jimmy Lau and Allison Genco as associates.

Jimmy Lau

P0304-Jimmy-Lau

Lau joined the firm in January 2019 as a hire for the Legislative Session. Following many successes and demonstrating a strong command for the work, he was brought on in a full-time capacity in June 2019 and continues to grow and excel in his role.

Allison Genco

P0304-Allison-Genco

Genco, the newest member of the firm, brings extensive experience in the healthcare arena, most recently administering a grant program for Nevada’s Division of Healthcare Finance & Policy (DHCFP/Medicaid).