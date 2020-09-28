People: Brian Sandoval to become UNR’s 17th president

Brian Sandoval

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — At a special Nevada System of Higher Education meeting on Sept. 17, the Board of Regents announced the appointment of former Gov. Brian Sandoval as the University of Nevada, Reno’s next president, effective Oct. 5.

He becomes the first Hispanic and 17th president of the 146-year-old university.

Sandoval, who served as governor for two terms from 2011-19, is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, where he received a bachelor’s degree in English. He received his J.D. from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

He previously served as district judge for the state of Nevada before being appointed the state’s first Hispanic federal judge.

He also served as Nevada’s attorney general, was a member and chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, and served two terms as a State Assemblyman.