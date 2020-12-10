People: Brittany Silva named VP of client strategy at KPS3

Brittany Silva

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based marketing and public relations firm KPS3 has elevated Brittany Silva to vice president of client strategy.

In her new role, Silva will collaborate and engage with various clients and support the growth and success of their marketing communication efforts, according to a Dec. 1 press release.

In addition, she will work with the firm’s current client strategy team to ensure cohesive marketing communications strategy and process.

“Achieving real business goals is only possible with sound strategy, and Brittany knows how to lay that down for her clients,” Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3, said in a statement. “She has a way of bringing teams together and solving marketing challenges. I’m excited to see her strengths shine even brighter in this new role.”

Silva, who has more than a decade of marketing experience, joined KPS3 in 2019 as account director. Prior to that, she was the marketing director at Ruby Seven Studios, where she was responsible for managing all marketing efforts, coordinating social media and leveraging relationships with casino partners.

She has previously served as marketing manager at D4 Advanced Media and Tomauri Inc.

Silva attended the University of Nevada, Reno and earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management in 2011 and her MBA in 2019. She currently is an adjunct professor of marketing at UNR.