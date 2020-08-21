People: Bronagh M. Kelly earns State Bar of Nevada’s Young Leader of the Year Award

Bronagh M. Kelly

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Woodburn and Wedge Managing Shareholder John Murtha announced Aug. 10 that Bronagh M. Kelly has been awarded the State Bar of Nevada 2020 Young Lawyer of the Year Award.

The Young Lawyer of the Year Award recognizes the professional and public service achievements of Nevada attorneys who are under the age of 36 or who have been engaged in the practice of law for fewer than five years. Peer nominations are submitted and reviewed by the State Bar of Nevada Executive Committee.

Kelly will be presented the award by the Board of Governors and Past President Paul Matteoni at the Aug. 31 Board of Governors meeting.

Kelly, a native of Ireland, has been practicing law in the U.S. since 2012. While a substantial portion of her practice is devoted to the area of family law, she also practices in all areas of commercial and civil litigation.

Kelly graduated from Queen’s University Belfast in Ireland, with a Bachelor of Laws in Common and Civil Law with Hispanic Studies. She spent her third year of university at the University of Salamanca, Spain, studying Spanish Law, Spanish language, as well as other European languages.

Kelly passed the New York Bar Exam in 2011 and began practicing law at a nationally renowned firm in New York City. In 2016, Kelly relocated to Reno and joined Woodburn and Wedge, transitioning her practice from commercial defense litigation to family law.

Her practice involves all areas of family and matrimonial law including litigation of divorce and legal separation, premarital and postnuptial agreements, marital and separation agreements, custody, visitation and parent/child relocation, post-divorce disputes, and adoption matters. Kelly attended the prestigious National Family Law Trial Institute in Houston TX in 2019.