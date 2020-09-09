People: Bruce Breslow to lead Churchill Fallon Economic Development

Bruce Breslow

Courtesy Photo

FALLON, Nev. — Bruce Breslow has been selected as an independent contractor to lead the efforts of the newly formed Churchill Fallon Economic Development (CFED).

The city of Fallon and Churchill County said in a press release that CFED is a partnership between the city and county to actively recruit businesses whose activities are compatible with the Churchill County and Fallon region and to seek out businesses to locate or relocate to the region.

“We are excited to have Bruce lead this important effort on behalf of CFED,” said Mayor Ken Tedford. “We look forward to working with Bruce and continuing to work with Churchill County and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, as we seek out new businesses and new jobs for our community.”

Churchill County Commission Chairman Pete Olsen said he is pleased with the selection.

“Bruce brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and a true desire to work hard to bring new jobs to our community,” Olsen said. “The county’s partnership with the city and with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development will be well-served with Bruce leading the charge.”

Breslow has extensive experience in both the public and private realms. He is the former mayor of the city of Sparks, the former director of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, and a former Commissioner on the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

He is also the CEO and Founder of Nevada Strategies, LLC, a full-service government consulting firm with experience and expertise in economic development, housing and affordable housing, transportation, planning and zoning, revenue bond programs, new market tax credits and opportunity zones.