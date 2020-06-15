People: Carol Harriman named president of 2020-21 Assistance League of Reno-Sparks board

Carol Harriman

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The Assistance League of Reno-Sparks recently announced Carol Harriman will serve as president of the Board of Directors for fiscal year 2020-2021, effective June 1, 2020.

Other board members for 2020-21 are as follows: Ellen Fockler – President-Elect; Jan Wise – VP Philanthropic Programs; Mary McGraw – VP Membership; Barbara Holt – VP Resource Development; Jane Scott – Secretary; Dorothy Screptock – Treasurer; Sue Martin – Finance; Sue Boon – Strategic Planning; Karen McGee – Education; Paula Jones – Marketing/PR; Mimi Case-Leibhold – Building Management; and Anne Marie Utter – Parliamentarian.

The Assistance League of Reno-Sparks, which supports 12 philanthropic programs, was also recently recognized as one of the top three finalists for this year’s Governor’s Points of Light Awards in the Nonprofit and Community Organization Volunteer Program Category.

Go to assistanceleague.org/reno-sparks to learn more.