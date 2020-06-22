People: Casey Gunther new operations manager at United Construction

Casey Gunther

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — United Construction Company on June 3 announced Casey Gunther, a 16-year industry professional, as the company’s new Operations Manager.

“Casey is the ideal leader to handle day-to-day operations,” company President Mike Whittaker said in a press release. “He has excelled as a project leader at United, developed many strong client relationships and has served as a mentor and role model over the past couple of years.

“Casey has been dedicated to continual improvement throughout his 16-year career. He fully embraces United’s best practices, so we are fortunate to have him guiding our teams.”

Following his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, Gunther completed a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Nevada, Reno.

He began his construction career in the field, working his way up to leading large projects featuring Construction Management At Risk (CMAR) and Design Build delivery.

“I welcome the opportunity to share my enthusiasm for operations company wide,” Gunther said in a statement. “I’ve had great opportunities in my career to learn the latest technologies and best practices from talented leaders. In my new position, I will enjoy helping United’s project leaders excel.”