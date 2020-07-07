People: Center for Plastic Surgery hires Kathryn Baker, Alyssa Paddock

Alyssa Paddock, left, and Kathryn Baker.

Courtesy photos

RENO, Nev. — Dr. Louis A. Bonaldi recently announced the hirings of Kathryn Baker, DNP, FNP-C, and medical aesthetician Alyssa Paddock to the Center for Plastic Surgery.

According to a June 19 press release from the Reno-based center, Baker is a highly skilled doctor of nursing practice with expertise in local anesthesia, suturing, cosmetic injections, Botoxâ, dermal fillers and PRP.

Apart from Baker’s previous work at High Desert Dermatology and Renown Health, she also has made an impact volunteering in the community and with the Family Hope Charity Medical Association in Nairobi, Kenya. Baker received her doctorate from Gonzaga University, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

Paddock is a Nevada-licensed aesthetician through the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology and has been servicing clients in the Reno area as a medical aesthetician for the past eight years.

Paddock is a skilled skin consultant and laser technician, specializing in Haloä, Broad Band Light (BBL), laser hair removal, facials, chemical peels and more.

“Both Kathryn and Alyssa bring an exceptional amount of knowledge, skills, and experience with them,” Dr. Bonaldi said in a statement. “We’re not only thrilled to be hiring during this time, but also fortunate to be hiring such talented women who’ll undoubtedly make a great addition to the CPS team.”