People: Chandler Allen to lead USDA rural business programs in Nevada

Chandler Allen

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Philip Cowee on June 25 named Chandler Allen to lead the agency’s Business & Cooperative Programs.

“I am very pleased to announce Chandler Allen has joined our team,” Cowee said in a statement. “Chandler is an experienced business finance professional who has worked at the local, state and federal level. He has a solid understanding of economic development and federal policy that will move our team forward.”

Allen graduated first in his class from the UNR School of Business Finance while serving six years with the Reno Air National Guard. From there, he moved to Washington, D.C., working 10 years with the Department of Interior and in the Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development, where he led capacity development for tribal energy and business development as an economic development specialist.

Most recently, Allen, a member of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe, worked as the Economic Development Director for the Fallon Tribal Development Corporation.

USDA Rural Development’s Business & Cooperative Programs provide funding support for rural small businesses and agricultural producers. USDA Rural Development Nevada operates three offices: Carson City, Elko and Las Vegas.

Kara Blake

Also on June 25, USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director announced Kara Blake as new Housing Program Director for the agency, responsible for the single-family and multi-family programs along with the home repair, farm labor housing and housing preservation grant programs.

“(Blake) is an experienced professional, with 17 years’ experience in multiple programs with USDA’s Rural Home Loan Program,” Cowee said in a statement.

Kara worked with the Department of Defense for 10 years before joining the agency in 2003 as a Single-Family Housing Technician. She served as Acting Director of the Housing Program during the agency’s recent leadership transition. Most recently, she served as state’s Multifamily Housing Coordinator.

The USDA Rural Home Loan Program assists rural residents in communities of 35,000 or less with direct loans, guaranteed loans, home repair loans, multi-family complex subsidized rentals and loan guarantees for multi-family complex developers.