People: Chase Houston of NAI Alliance earns SIOR Office Specialist

Chase Houston

RENO, Nev. — Chase Houston, Vice President and Principal of NAI Alliance in Reno, has achieved the coveted SIOR Office Specialist designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.

According to a recent press release from NAI Alliance, to achieve the SIOR designation, Houston completed at least five years of creditable experience in office leasing and sales; met stringent education requirements; and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct and personal integrity.

Prior to joining NAI Alliance in 2015, Houston worked for the CoStar Group, the largest commercial real estate research and marketing software company in the U.S.

He holds a bilingual MBA degree with an emphasis in Japanese and entrepreneurship from the University of Nevada, Reno, and is an active member of NAIOP’s Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

“Chase continues to excel in whatever he puts his mind to, delivering best in class service to our clients,” Dan Oster, SIOR, Senior Vice President/Principal of NAI Alliance, said in a statement. “We are excited to see his professional growth continue to positively impact the commercial real estate industry.”

Individuals who hold the SIOR designation are top producers in commercial real estate and are represented in more than 685 cities in 36 countries around the world. SIOR enforces a strict code of ethics and required designees to complete its ethics course within their first three years of membership, per the release.