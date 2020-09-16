People: Chase International adds 4 new agents to Reno, Tahoe offices

RENO, Nev. — Chase International recently welcomed four new agents to its real estate offices in Reno, Incline Village and South Lake Tahoe.

Clockwise from top left: Linda Nordblad, Rachelle Faedi, Shane McGraw and Tatiana Avakumov.

Courtesy Photos

Born and raised in the Lake Tahoe Basin, Rachelle Faedi previously owned her own salon business in San Diego. Outside of her new role with Chase, Faedi applies her education in psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno, to volunteer time to help children with special needs. She can be contacted through the Reno office.

Previous to joining Chase, Linda Nordblad served as a flight attendant for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. In her own time, Nordblad’s life is wrapped with homespun hobbies of reading, quilting and gardening. Nordblad is also stationed at the Chase Reno office.

As a Realtor who speaks English, Russian and Romanian, and has traveled the world, Tatiana Avakumov has extensive resources for international referrals and experience in transitioning one’s life into a mountain town. She also has for years has been involved with her family business. Avakumov works out of the South Lake Tahoe office.

As a graduate of the University of Oregon’s Outdoor Pursuits Leadership and Rescue Program, Shane McGraw is fine-tuned in the art of communication and superior service. McGraw, who’s lived in the Tahoe area the past decade, is also a mountain bike competitor, avid skier and dirt bike enthusiast. McGraw can be contacted through the Incline Village office.