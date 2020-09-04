People: Chase International adds four agents to Reno, Tahoe offices

RENO, Nev. — Chase International recently welcomed four new agents to its real estate offices across Northern Nevada.

Clockwise from top left: Amy Weeks, Peter Eells, Suzie McSherry and Shaaron Honeycutt.

Courtesy Photos

According to an Aug. 19 press release, Amy Weeks has a wealth of experience as the owner of a spa and talented massage therapist, and “it’s through her involvement as a private proprietor where she learned all about responsibility and commitment.” Weeks can be contacted through Chase International’s Zephyr Cove office.

Peter Eells brings an eye for detail and a tech-savvy approach to real estate, which is aided by his strong background in engineering, marketing, sales and data mining. He is as an avid runner and cyclist, charting over 50 miles collectively every week. Eells works out of the Incline Village office.

As a former director of digital marketing, Suzie McSherry understands the dynamics and power of technology to market and sell properties. Always one to be helping others, McSherry supports the Pet Network Humane Sociey and is engaged in AAUW, among other volunteers efforts. She’s also an avid golfer and skier. McSherry is also stationed in Incline Village.

Shaaron Honeycutt has experience as a corporate recruiter, spiritual leader, yoga instructor and influential TEDx Speaker. Further, throughout her career as a yoga instructor, she coached her students on the powerful disciple of Iyengar Yoga. Honeycutt is a self-proclaimed student of human nature who is also a breast cancer survivor. She joins the firm’s Reno office.