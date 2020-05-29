People: Chelsea D. Bibb new attorney at Allison MacKenzie law firm

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Allison MacKenzie announced recently Chelsea D. Bibb has joined the law firm as an associate attorney.

Chelsea D. Bibb

A fifth generation native Nevadan, Bibb earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ William S. Boyd School of Law in 2010 as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2004.

Prior to joining Allison MacKenzie, Bibb served as in-house counsel for Everi Payments, Inc. which is the largest cash access provider for the casino gaming industry in North America before transitioning to private practice in 2017 where she focused on business law and general civil litigation.

Bibb will be an associate attorney focusing on business law and civil litigation.