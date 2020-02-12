People: Chris Boline, Gabbi Hall, David Zybert elected to NCET board

RENO, Nev. — Chris Boline, Gabbi Hall and David Zybert were recently elected to the board of directors of NCET.

Boline, vice president of social media and image management, is a lead-generation specialist with The Applied Companies in Reno. He previously held account-management positions with KTVN Channel 2 News and the Reno Bighorns, worked as a freelance sportswriter for the Reno Gazette-Journal and worked as a match observer for the United Soccer Leagues. Boline earned a bachelor’s degree in business at UNR and is pursuing a master’s degrees in business at UNR.

Hall, vice president of blog content, is a senior copywriter at Noble Studios of Reno. She also sings in a local band, “Subtle Lovers,” and writes about the Reno lifestyle on her blog, “Here Goes Gabbi.” Hall previously covered the FIS Alpine World Cup Tour for Ski Racing Media and worked in social media management and TV production for Southern New Hampshire University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in digital arts, journalism and media at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont and a master’s degree in communications from SNHU.

Zybert, vice president of creative services, recently retired as special events coordinator at the Nugget Casino Resort. He held management positions with marketing and media companies in Northern Nevada for nearly 25 years and is the president of D-Zine Services, a marketing and social-media company in Reno. Zybert also has served as an actor, director and producer with theater groups throughout northern Nevada and has served as public information chair and communications chair with Rotary International District 5190.